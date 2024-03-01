Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 58,300 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 136,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,932 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.0 %

EXEL opened at $21.90 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

