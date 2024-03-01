Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $1.30 Million Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CQP opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

