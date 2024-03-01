California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 87,418 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87,418 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Corning worth $36,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $570,980,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

