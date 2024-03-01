Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 12,474 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $2,032,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 80,011 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 703,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,816,000 after acquiring an additional 326,810 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after acquiring an additional 772,055 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WOLF stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

