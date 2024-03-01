Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 137,282 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,282 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

