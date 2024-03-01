Eventide Asset Management LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Intapp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth $15,593,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Intapp by 30.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 469.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 35.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 57,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 90.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter.

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $61,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $61,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $195,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,899 shares of company stock worth $8,165,253. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTA opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

