Eventide Asset Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PXD opened at $234.35 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

