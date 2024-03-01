Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 773,158 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.24% of Weyerhaeuser worth $53,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

