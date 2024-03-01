Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $49.86 Million Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,414,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Open Text by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Open Text by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Open Text by 34.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. Research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Open Text in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

