ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Posts Earnings Results

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, reports. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter.

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $611.63 on Friday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $317.36 and a 1 year high of $636.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

