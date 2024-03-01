Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03), reports. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million.
Excelerate Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE EE opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.
Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.71%.
EE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
Excelerate Energy Company Profile
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.
