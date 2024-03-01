Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Announces Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10, reports. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million.

Zuora Price Performance

ZUO opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

Get Zuora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $410,526.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816 over the last ninety days. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.