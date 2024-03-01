James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10), reports. The company had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of JRVR opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. James River Group has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.85%.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in James River Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in James River Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JRVR

About James River Group

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.