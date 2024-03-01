Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.98) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $236.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $322.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $347.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.14.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 81,159 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at $389,262,360.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 81,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,268.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 388,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after purchasing an additional 218,356 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

