Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, reports. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.71%. Duolingo updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

DUOL opened at $236.50 on Friday. Duolingo has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $245.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.75.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total value of $1,713,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total transaction of $1,713,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,224 shares in the company, valued at $13,973,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,600. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.11.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

