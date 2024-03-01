KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Director Marc Lemieux Purchases 88,000 Shares of Stock

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) Director Marc Lemieux purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,840.00.
KDA Group Trading Up 19.5 %
Shares of KDA Group stock opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.06. KDA Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77.
About KDA Group
