KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Director Marc Lemieux Purchases 88,000 Shares of Stock

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) Director Marc Lemieux purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,840.00.

KDA Group Trading Up 19.5 %

Shares of KDA Group stock opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.06. KDA Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77.

Get KDA Group alerts:

About KDA Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.