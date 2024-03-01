Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) SVP James C. Pelletier Sells 262 Shares

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $130.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
