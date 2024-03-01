Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) SVP James C. Pelletier Sells 262 Shares

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $130.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Masonite International by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

