Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Donna L. Abelli Sells 800 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $177.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

