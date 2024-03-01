Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $77.03 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,745 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.19% of Copart worth $77,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 945.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Copart by 110.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 72.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 97.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.10 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

