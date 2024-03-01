TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Jeff Swart Sells 15,000 Shares

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) EVP Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 355,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Swart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of TrueCar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $51,750.00.

TrueCar Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.48 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of TrueCar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

