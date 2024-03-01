Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,016 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.21% of Centene worth $75,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $78.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

