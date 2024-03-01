Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Daniel Bensen Sells 2,050 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 442,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Daniel Bensen sold 745 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,900.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,020.00.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $173,428.83.
Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TYRA stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $20.67.
Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.
Read Our Latest Report on TYRA
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tyra Biosciences
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What Dip, Nu Holdings Stock Continues to Rise After Earnings Miss
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Papa John’s International Makes Dough and Stock Rises
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Zscaler Stock Price Plunges: Buy the Dip Candidate
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.