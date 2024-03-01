Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Daniel Bensen Sells 2,050 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 442,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, February 27th, Daniel Bensen sold 745 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,900.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,020.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $173,428.83.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $20.67.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on TYRA

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.