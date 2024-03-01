Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 165,156 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,208,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 165,156 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $63,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,613,000 after acquiring an additional 718,985 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

BSX opened at $66.21 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

