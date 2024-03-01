Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,836 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.14% of Roper Technologies worth $69,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $544.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

