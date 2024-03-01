LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) Insider Ian Neal Buys 25,000 Shares

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Free Report) insider Ian Neal purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$18,750.00 ($12,254.90).

LaserBond Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01.

Get LaserBond alerts:

About LaserBond

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

LaserBond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components in Australia. The company offers composite carbide steel mill rolls; and drilling tools comprising hammers and drill bits.

Receive News & Ratings for LaserBond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaserBond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.