LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) Insider Ian Neal Buys 25,000 Shares

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Free Report) insider Ian Neal purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$18,750.00 ($12,254.90).
LaserBond Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01.
About LaserBond
