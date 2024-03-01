Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,543 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $58,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,340,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 362.4% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,545 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $225.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

