Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

TSM stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

