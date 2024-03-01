Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,862 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 61,178 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $85,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.2% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 14,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,174 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 60.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares during the period. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 45.6% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 734,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $148,931,000 after buying an additional 230,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.86.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $308.82 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.98 and a 12 month high of $310.54. The company has a market cap of $298.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

