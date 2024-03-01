International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan Sells 600 Shares

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $20,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

International Paper Trading Up 2.1 %

IP opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in International Paper by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

