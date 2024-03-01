Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Frances Arnold Sells 100 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $13,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80.

On Friday, December 29th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $139.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.77 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,698,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

