Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 502 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $45,692.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,185.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Itron Stock Performance
Itron stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 292,167 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
