Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Daniel Bensen Sells 745 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 450,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Daniel Bensen sold 2,050 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,000.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,020.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $173,428.83.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TYRA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyra Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 150,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.