Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 264,653 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.23% of TC Energy worth $82,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,027,000 after acquiring an additional 461,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,037,000 after buying an additional 3,740,495 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in TC Energy by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,122,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $681,525,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.42%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

