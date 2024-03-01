Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.41% of Deckers Outdoor worth $54,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.5 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $895.59 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $903.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $773.05 and a 200-day moving average of $644.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,181 shares of company stock worth $38,764,597. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

