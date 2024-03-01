Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,617 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $55,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $831,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 38.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $428.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $437.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

