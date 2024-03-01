Daniel L. Reuvers Sells 1,396 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $21,289.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,911.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

