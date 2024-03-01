Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,366,000 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,705,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,366,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $55,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FTI opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.68%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

