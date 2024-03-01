Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) CAO Sells $112,480.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $56.32 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 473,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 820,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after acquiring an additional 185,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

