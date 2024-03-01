Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Chairman Brian J. Cali Purchases 1,250 Shares

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,694.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $284.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 969.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 220,607 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,840,000. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.