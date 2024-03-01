Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Senior Officer Oliver Quinn Purchases 40,000 Shares

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Oliver Quinn bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,200.00.
Africa Oil Stock Performance
Africa Oil Corp has a 1 year low of C$9.85 and a 1 year high of C$30.70.
