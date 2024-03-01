Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 21,272 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $70,835.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,244.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $51,632.10.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,813 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $19,706.07.

Shares of STIM opened at $3.00 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $86.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 577.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

