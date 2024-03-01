Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 21,272 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $70,835.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,244.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $51,632.10.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,813 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $19,706.07.
Neuronetics Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of STIM opened at $3.00 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $86.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
