Co. Ltd. Zuu Purchases 5,556 Shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,672.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,392,860 shares in the company, valued at $16,714,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 46,593 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $548,865.54.

PTWO stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pono Capital Two by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 74,871 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Pono Capital Two by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 380,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth $2,505,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pono Capital Two by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 224,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter worth $2,275,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

