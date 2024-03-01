DENTSPLY SIRONA’s (XRAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

