VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX opened at $8.50 on Thursday. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $192.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing purchased 1,568,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,580. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 48.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VOXX International by 5,361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.