SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $816.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SLR Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SLR Investment by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

