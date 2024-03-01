VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

