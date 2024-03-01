FantasyGold (FGC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.94

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $25,065.69 and approximately $0.94 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00017454 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

