Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Financial Contrast

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 3.54% 8.81% 2.87% Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58%

Risk and Volatility

Nissan Motor has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $78.44 billion 0.20 $1.64 billion $1.58 4.97 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.80 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nissan Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nissan Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 1 1 0 0 1.50 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 1 4 0 2.29

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 117.55%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats Nissan Motor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and analysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.