Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Head to Head Comparison

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Fastly has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fastly alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Fastly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $505.99 million 3.77 -$133.09 million ($1.04) -13.67 MarketWise $512.40 million 1.16 $17.99 million $0.22 8.23

This table compares Fastly and MarketWise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketWise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -26.30% -16.02% -9.33% MarketWise 1.28% -2.23% 1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fastly and MarketWise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 0 5 1 1 2.43 MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fastly presently has a consensus price target of $20.56, suggesting a potential upside of 44.60%. MarketWise has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.99%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Fastly.

Summary

MarketWise beats Fastly on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers Compute@Edge; network services to speed up and optimize the delivery of web and application traffic; device detection and geolocation; content delivery network, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, programmatic control, content compression, reliability, and modern protocols and performance services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming and media shield. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection, next-gen WAF, bot protection, API and ATO protection, advanced rate limiting, and compliance services; transport layer security (TLS) and platform TLS; and origin connect. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail and education, SaaS, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It also provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.