Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Critical Analysis

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stock Yards Bancorp and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.97%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Republic First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $438.92 million 3.07 $107.75 million $3.67 12.48 Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 0.00 $25.18 million N/A N/A

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 24.54% 13.20% 1.37% Republic First Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Republic First Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. It provides services in Louisville, central, eastern, and northern Kentucky, as well as Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

